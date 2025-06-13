In 2026 when choosing among the BMW XM and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs AMG GLE Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xm
|Amg gle coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.55 Cr
|₹ 1.45 Cr
|Range
|4271 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|61.9 kmpl
|9.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|25.7 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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