In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs. 99.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs AMG C 43 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X6
|Amg c 43
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|₹ 99.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.89 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-