BMW X3 M40i vs Lexus RX

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X3 M40i and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X3 M40i
BMW X3 M40i
xDrive
₹86.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RX
Lexus RX
350h Panasonic
₹95.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I62.5L A25A-FXS
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900 rpm242 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.49 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200 rpm190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
23
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,34,5181,09,93,381
Ex-Showroom Price
86,50,00095,80,000
RTO
9,19,00010,12,000
Insurance
3,65,0184,00,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,13,5312,36,290

    Latest News

    The latest Lexus RX model comes in two variants and carries a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.80 lakh before taxes.
    Deliveries of Lexus RX 350H SUV start across India. Here are the main highlights
    30 Jun 2023
    BMW has announced it will spend R4.2bn over the next five years to build the next-generation X3 plug-in hybrid at its Rosslyn facility in South Africa.
    BMW invests $225 million in South Africa, to manufacture X3 SUVs for global export
    29 Jun 2023
    BMW X3 is the automaker's bestselling SUV and its next generation will mark the return of a PHEV after 2021.
    New BMW X3 to debut in 2024 with a PHEV powertrain. Know more
    3 Jul 2023
    German auto giant BMW has announced that it will increase the prices of its vehicles in India from January.
    After Audi, BMW also announces price hike on its luxury cars in India. Check how much they will cost from January
    11 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The iX3 has an electric range of up to 460 kms in single charge.
    First look: BMW iX3 electric SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC.
    BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC
    20 Jan 2022
    The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
    This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
    5 Jan 2023
    Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
    BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
    12 Oct 2022
