In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs 86.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs 93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1998 cc engine, 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.