In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M5 and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. M5 gets a battery pack of up to 18.6 kWh. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M5 vs Panamera Comparison