In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive, Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs EQE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I5
|Eqe
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 1.41 Cr
|Range
|455-516 km/charge
|550 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|83.9 kWh
|90.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 hours 15 min.
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)