In 2024 when choosing among the Audi e-tron GT and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 84 kwh. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. e-tron GT vs AMG GLE Coupe Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron gt Amg gle coupe Brand Audi Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.8 Cr ₹ 1.85 Cr Range 379.0 - Mileage - 9.1 kmpl Battery Capacity 84 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -