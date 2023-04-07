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HomeCompare BikesR15S vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Yamaha R15S vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Yamaha R15S or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R15S engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
R15S vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R15s Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandYamahaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.54 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc334 cc
Power18.4 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha R15S Visual Comparison

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Rear Left View
Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12.5 L
Length
1990 mm-
Ground Clearance
170 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg182 kg
Height
1135 mm-
Saddle Height
815 mm800 mm
Width
725 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
506 km337.5 km
Max Speed
144 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm65 mm
Max Torque
14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multiple-discWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
Monocross SuspensionMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Auxiliary light, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Inner Tube - 41.0 mm-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,82,0712,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,53,8921,95,345
RTO
13,81115,627
Insurance
14,36811,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9134,792

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