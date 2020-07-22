HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSXL 150 vs Yezdi Adventure

Vespa SXL 150 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm65 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc334 cc
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FISingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
CVT6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm81 mm
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,3942,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,48,7792,09,900
RTO
11,90216,792
Insurance
7,71310,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6195,099
