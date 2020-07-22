Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Stroke
|56.6 mm
|65 mm
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|149.5 cc
|334 cc
|Clutch
|Automatic
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|CVT
|6 Speed
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|58 mm
|81 mm
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,68,394
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,48,779
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹11,902
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹7,713
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,619
|₹5,099