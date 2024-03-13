In 2026 TVS Zest 110 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). Zest 110 engine makes power and torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Zest 110 vs XL100 Comparison