|Max Power
|7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
|4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
|Max Torque
|8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Digital IDI Ignition
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|109.7 cc
|99.7 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
|4 Stroke Single Cylinder
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|Single Speed Gear Box
|Fuel Supply
|Carburetor
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹75,617
|₹51,146
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹62,980
|₹41,015
|RTO
|₹5,604
|₹3,027
|Insurance
|₹5,283
|₹4,947
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,750
|₹2,157
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,625
|₹1,099