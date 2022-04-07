HT Auto
TVS Scooty Zest vs TVS XL100

Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
XL100
TVS XL100
Comfort
₹39,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque
8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Digital IDI Ignition-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc99.7 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System4 Stroke Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVTSingle Speed Gear Box
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,61751,146
Ex-Showroom Price
62,98041,015
RTO
5,6043,027
Insurance
5,2834,947
Accessories Charges
1,7502,157
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6251,099

