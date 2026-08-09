In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Intruder vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intruder
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS