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Suzuki Intruder vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Intruder vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intruder Yzf r15 v3
BrandSuzukiYamaha
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc155 cc
Power13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Suzuki Intruder Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L11 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Length
2130 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg142 kg
Height
1095 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm815 mm
Width
805 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
56 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Body Type
Cruiser BikesSports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMonocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,9901,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,5001,56,700
RTO
13,62613,066
Insurance
8,66410,494
Accessories Charges
2002,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2023,919

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