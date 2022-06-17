HT Auto
Suzuki Motorcycle India pulls the plug on Intruder 150

Launched in 2017, the Suzuki Intruder came out as a direct challenger to the throne of Bajaj Avenger.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 17 Jun 2022, 09:43 AM
Suzuki Motorcycle India has silently discontinued the Intruder cruiser motorcycle in the country. While there is no official statement on behalf of the company, the bike has now been taken off from the official company website. The cruiser motorcycle has likely been discontinued due to low sales, also the company has previously indicated hiccups in the manufacturing process due to chip shortages and various other factors. So the motorcycle might have been taken off the shelves in order to make room for the newer models such as the V-Storm SX 250.

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle rides past challenges galore to post strong show in India)

Launched in 2017, the Suzuki Intruder came out as a direct challenger to the throne of Bajaj Avenger. It was built on the tested Gixxer platform and featured the same engine and characteristics as the roadster. However, the sales couldn't really pick up the way Suzuki expected because the exterior design of the bike evoked mixed responses, needless to add, the growing competition also made it harder for the bike to stay relevant among the sea of motorcycles in the Indian market.

Post its introduction in 2017, the bike was updated with fuel injection a year later, and in 2020 it was also updated with a BS 6-compliant engine. This update also introduced a price hike on the bike which made the bike cost upwards of 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). While the competition bikes including the Bajaj Avenger 220 offered more displacement within less price, the Intruder seemed to be lacking especially when the features list was left un-updated for a long time. This along with low sales, production hiccups and the introduction of newer and critical models, came together to force the manufacturer to pull the plug on the Intruder.

First Published Date: 17 Jun 2022, 09:43 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki Intruder Intruder 2022 Suzuki Intruder All-new Suzuki Intruder Intruder 2022 Suzuki Intruder 2022
