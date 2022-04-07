|Max Power
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|57.4 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|-
|Displacement
|124 cc
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|52.5 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹86,263
|₹60,847
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹74,300
|₹55,900
|RTO
|₹5,944
|₹3,354
|Insurance
|₹6,019
|₹1,593
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,854
|₹1,307