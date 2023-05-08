In 2024 Stella Automobili Buzz or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Buzz up to 90 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Buzz vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Buzz
|Mitra
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|90 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|3-5 Hrs.