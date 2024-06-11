|Battery Capacity
|48 V/30 Ah
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|75 km
|Charging time
|3-5 Hrs.
Trinity Motors Mitra price starts at ₹ 73,999 and goes up to ₹ 79,999 (Ex-showroom). Trinity Motors Mitra comes in 2 variants. Trinity Motors Mitra's top variant is Gold.
₹73,999*
25 Kmph
75 Km
₹79,999*
25 Kmph
75 Km
|Model Name
Trinity Motors Mitra
|Sokudo Rapid
|Zelo Zaeden Plus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹73,999 - 79,999
₹79,889
₹88,900
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
|Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah
2.21 kWh
2.4 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
26 Ah
|Range
75 km
100 km
100-120 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
