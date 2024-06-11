Which is the top variant of Trinity Motors Mitra? The top variant of Trinity Motors Mitra is the Gold.

What are the key specifications of the Trinity Motors Mitra? The Trinity Motors Mitra is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 3-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 48 V/30 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Trinity Motors Mitra have, and what is the price range? The Trinity Motors Mitra offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Silver is priced at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Gold is priced at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Trinity Motors Mitra? The Trinity Motors Mitra is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 48 V/30 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.