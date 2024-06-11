|Battery Capacity
|48 V/30 Ah
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
|Range
|75 km
|Charging time
|3-5 Hrs.
Trinity Motors Saathi price starts at ₹ 85,999 and goes up to ₹ 93,999 (Ex-showroom). Trinity Motors Saathi comes in 2 variants. Trinity Motors Saathi's top variant is Platinum.
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|48 V/30 Ah
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|75 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|Model Name
Trinity Motors Saathi
|Zelo Zaeden Plus
|Zelo Zaeden
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹85,999 - 93,999
₹88,900
₹52,900 - 94,900
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
|Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah
2.4 kWh
1.54 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
1.9 Kwh
|Range
75 km
100-120 km
60-140 km
150 Km
95-151 km
85 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
