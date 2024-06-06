HT Auto

Ampere Nexus vs Trinity Motors Saathi

In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexus up to 136 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Nexus vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Saathi
BrandAmpereTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 85,999
Range136 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
4000 W-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
12 inch-
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
1319 mm-
Additional Storage
YesYes
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-Off-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCDYes
Battery Capacity
3 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,14989,860
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,90085,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2493,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4531,931

