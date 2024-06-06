HT Auto
Trinity Motors Saathi Right View
1/1

Trinity Motors Saathi Specifications

Trinity Motors Saathi starting price is Rs. 85,999 in India. Trinity Motors Saathi is available in 2 variant and
85,999 - 93,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Trinity Motors Saathi Specs

Trinity Motors Saathi comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Saathi starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Trinity Motors Saathi sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Trinity Motors Saathi Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Platinum
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Additional Storage
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
75 km
Max Speed
60 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Fuel Type
Electric
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Trinity Motors Saathi Alternatives

GT Force One Plus Pro

GT Force One Plus Pro

76,555
One Plus Pro Specs
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
EPluto 7G Pro Specs
UPCOMING
Lectrix ECity Zip

Lectrix ECity Zip

80,000 - 90,000
View similar Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
S1 X Specs
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
E1 Specs
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Specs

Trinity Motors Saathi Variants & Price List

Trinity Motors Saathi price starts at ₹ 85,999 and goes up to ₹ 93,999 (Ex-showroom). Trinity Motors Saathi comes in 2 variants. Trinity Motors Saathi's top variant is Platinum.

Gold
85,999*
60 Kmph
75 Km
Platinum
93,999*
60 Kmph
75 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

