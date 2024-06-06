Trinity Motors Saathi comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Saathi starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Trinity Motors Saathi sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Trinity Motors Saathi price starts at ₹ 85,999 and goes up to ₹ 93,999 (Ex-showroom). Trinity Motors Saathi comes in 2 variants. Trinity Motors Saathi's top variant is Platinum.
₹85,999*
60 Kmph
75 Km
₹93,999*
60 Kmph
75 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price