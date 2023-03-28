HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesPraisePro vs Mitra

Okinawa PraisePro vs Trinity Motors Mitra

In 2024 Okinawa PraisePro or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 76,848 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of PraisePro up to 88 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours.
PraisePro vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Praisepro Mitra
BrandOkinawaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 76,848₹ 73,999
Range88 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
PraisePro
Okinawa PraisePro
STD
₹76,848*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Motor Power
2500 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
88 km/charge-
Max Speed
58 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
1970 mm-
Height
1165 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
745 mm-
Underseat storage
7 L-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Stylish Graphics-
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 degree
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Road Side Assistance-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.0 kWh48 V/30 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,84882,026
Ex-Showroom Price
76,84873,999
RTO
05,919
Insurance
02,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6511,763

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Okinawa has introduced eight new colours across the Praise family to keep the models fresh
    Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options
    28 Mar 2023
    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on October 29, 2023.
    Confirmed: Max Verstappen will be staying with Red Bull through 2025
    28 Jun 2024
    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
    13 Dec 2023
    The contract with Aston Martin Racing will see Lance race into the new era of F1 regulations that kicks off in 2026
    Canadian driver Lance Stroll to continue with Aston Martin into 2026 F1 season
    27 Jun 2024
    This weekend Lando Norris faces the challenge of trying to edge Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring, where the Dutch driver has won four of the last six races.
    F1: Verstappen under pressure from Norris ahead of Austrian GP this weekend
    29 Jun 2024
    A company in Surat offered 35 electric scooters to its employees as Diwali gifts to beat petrol, diesel price hike blues. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ANI)
    This company offered Okinawa e-scooters as Diwali gift to employees
    5 Nov 2021
    The Pioneer 25 SUV uses a 75 kw hydrogen fuel cell as principal energy source, with the car capable of accelerating from 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds and scale gradients of up to 130 per cent.
    Extreme H, world's first hydrogen-powered car race, unveils new model
    28 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     