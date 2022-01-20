|Battery Capacity
Trinity Motors Friend price starts at ₹ 1.04 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Trinity Motors Friend comes in 2 variants. Trinity Motors Friend's top variant is Platinum.
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|48 V/30 Ah
|Charging Point
|3-5 Hrs.
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|75 km
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|Model Name
Trinity Motors Friend
|Zelo Zaeden Plus
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.04 - 1.13 Lakhs
₹88,900
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹95,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹99,999
|Expert Ratings
-
-
4.5 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
|Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah
2.4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.8-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
|Range
75 km
100-120 km
111-150 km
113-127 km
100-110 km
150 Km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
