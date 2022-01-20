Which is the top variant of Trinity Motors Friend? The top variant of Trinity Motors Friend is the Platinum.

What are the key specifications of the Trinity Motors Friend? The Trinity Motors Friend is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 3-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 48 V/30 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Trinity Motors Friend have, and what is the price range? The Trinity Motors Friend offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Gold is priced at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Platinum is priced at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Trinity Motors Friend? The Trinity Motors Friend is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 48 V/30 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.