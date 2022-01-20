Trinity Motors Friend comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Friend starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Trinity Motors Friend sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Trinity Motors Friend price starts at ₹ 1.04 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Trinity Motors Friend comes in 2 variants. Trinity Motors Friend's top variant is Platinum.
₹1.04 Lakhs*
72 Kmph
75 Km
₹1.13 Lakhs*
72 Kmph
75 Km
*Ex-showroom price
