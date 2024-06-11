Which is the top variant of Trinity Motors Yaarii? The top variant of Trinity Motors Yaarii is the Gold.

What are the key specifications of the Trinity Motors Yaarii? The Trinity Motors Yaarii is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hrs and a battery capacity of 51.2 V/30 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Trinity Motors Yaarii have, and what is the price range? The Trinity Motors Yaarii offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Silver is priced at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Gold is priced at Rs. 76,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Trinity Motors Yaarii? The Trinity Motors Yaarii is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 51.2 V/30 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.