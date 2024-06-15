HT Auto
HomeNew BikesTrinity MotorsMitraOn Road Price in Delhi

Trinity Motors Mitra On Road Price in Delhi

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Trinity Motors Mitra Front View
1/1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
82,026 - 83,763*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Mitra Price in Delhi

Trinity Motors Mitra on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 82,030. The on road price for Trinity Motors Mitra top variant goes up to Rs. 83,760 in Delhi. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Trinity Motors Mitra Silver₹ 82,030
Trinity Motors Mitra Gold₹ 83,760
...Read More

Trinity Motors Mitra Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Silver
₹ 82,026*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
75 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,999
RTO
5,919
Insurance
2,108
On-Road Price in Delhi
82,026
EMI@1,763/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Gold
₹ 83,763*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
75 Km
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Trinity Motors Mitra Alternatives

Sokudo Rapid

Sokudo Rapid

79,889
Check Latest Offers
Rapid Price in Delhi
Zelo Zaeden Plus

Zelo Zaeden Plus

88,900
Check Latest Offers
Zaeden Plus Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Lectrix ECity Zip

Lectrix ECity Zip

80,000 - 90,000
Check ECity Zip details
View upcoming Bikes
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Price in Delhi
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Price in Delhi
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Price in Delhi

Popular Trinity Motors Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Trinity Motors Bikes

    News

    TVS Racing will be defending its title in the 2024 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship this season
    TVS Racing kicks off 2024 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship
    15 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 arrives in two new colours while the existing Lime Green shade remains unchanged
    2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets new colours, priced at 3.43 lakh
    14 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features
    14 Jun 2024
    BMW R 1300 GS uses a new 1,300 cc engine that is more powerful and puts out more torque.
    BMW R 1300 GS launched at 20.95 lakh, is brand's new flagship
    13 Jun 2024
    The 2025 Kawasaki ZX-10RR looks stealthy yet aggressive in the new colour scheme.
    2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR launched globally. Check what's new
    13 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    BMW R 1300 GS

    BMW R 1300 GS

    20.95 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Sokudo Rapid

    Sokudo Rapid

    79,889
    Check Latest Offers
    Sokudo Plus

    Sokudo Plus

    59,889
    Check Latest Offers
    Sokudo Dhansu

    Sokudo Dhansu

    59,889
    Check Latest Offers
    Zelo Zaeden Plus

    Zelo Zaeden Plus

    88,900
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Lectrix ECity Zip

    Lectrix ECity Zip

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Emflux Motors Emflux Two

    Emflux Motors Emflux Two

    4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Xoom 125R

    Hero Xoom 125R

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details