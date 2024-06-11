|Battery Capacity
|48 V/30 Ah
|Max Speed
|50 kmph
|Range
|75 km
|Charging time
|3-5 Hrs.
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 price starts at ₹ 84,855 and goes up to ₹ 91,111 (Ex-showroom). Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 comes in 2 variants. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3's top variant is Platinum.
₹84,855*
50 Kmph
75 Km
₹91,111*
50 Kmph
75 Km
|Model Name
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
|Zelo Zaeden Plus
|Zelo Knight
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹84,855 - 91,111
₹88,900
₹49,900 - 91,900
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
|Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah
2.4 kWh
1.54 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
1.9 Kwh
|Range
75 km
100-120 km
60-140 km
150 Km
95-151 km
85 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
