In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4000 W PS & 60 Nm.
On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours.
eTryst 350 has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
eTryst 350 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etryst 350
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Range
|90-140 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-