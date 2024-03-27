HT Auto
PURE EV eTryst 350 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

eTryst 350 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Fz-fi v3
BrandPURE EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range90-140 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
4000 W12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
60 Nm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Continious Power
3000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9491,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,16,500
RTO
09,296
Insurance
5,9507,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3512,854

