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HomeCompare BikesRorr vs SXL 125 [2020-2025]

Oben Rorr vs Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Oben Rorr or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Rorr engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 330 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Rorr vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rorr Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
BrandObenVespa
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range187 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity4.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours-

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Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Oben Rorr Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
230 mm155 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3s-
Range
187 km-
Max Speed
100 kmph90 kmph
Max Torque
330 Nm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1000 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
GPS, MHX (Maximum Heat Exchanging), Driver Alert System, IoT-led GamificationAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Clock
DigitalYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
4.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,9361,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,36,601
RTO
010,928
Insurance
8,9373,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4163,254

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