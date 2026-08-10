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Merico Electric Merico Fashia vs Stella Automobili SA 2000

In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Merico Fashia up to 70-80 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
Merico Fashia vs SA 2000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Merico fashia Sa 2000
BrandMerico ElectricStella Automobili
Price₹ 61,311₹ 86,000
Range70-80 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-7 Hours

Filters
Merico Fashia
Merico Electric Merico Fashia
Fashia STD
₹61,311*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SA 2000
Stella Automobili SA 2000
STD
₹86,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Merico Electric Merico Fashia Visual Comparison

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Specification
Total Weight
94.12 kg-
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
210 mm-
Length
1760 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1305 mm-
Kerb Weight
58.60 kg-
Height
1260 mm1100 mm
Width
680 mm710 mm
Underseat storage
0.5 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10,Rear :-3-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Max Speed
-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Theft Protection-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Central Locking
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,31189,861
Ex-Showroom Price
61,31186,000
RTO
00
Insurance
03,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3171,931

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