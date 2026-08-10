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Komaki Flora vs Odysse Electric Hawk

In 2026 Komaki Flora or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki Flora Price starts at Rs. 61,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flora up to 80-100 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Flora vs Hawk Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flora Hawk
BrandKomakiOdysse Electric
Price₹ 61,000₹ 73,999
Range80-100 km/charge70-170 km/charge
Battery Capacity3 kWh28 Ah
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Flora
Komaki Flora
STD
₹61,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Komaki Flora Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1890 mm1900 mm
Wheelbase
1295 mm1380 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1108 mm1130 mm
Width
705 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270x3 5mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
80-100 km
Max Speed
70 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
3000 W1800 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Sport-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Vibrant Dashboard, Self-Diagnostic Meter, Additional Backrest, parking, Gear ModeAnti Theft Lock, Music System
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,36173,999
Ex-Showroom Price
61,00073,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4041,590

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