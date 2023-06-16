In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
SR 250 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 250
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Keeway
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|223 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|17 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS