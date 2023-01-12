|Max Power
|16.22 PS @7500 rpm
|18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Max Torque
|16 Nm @6500 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|223 cc
|155 cc
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
|Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|6-Speed
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,73,530
|₹1,66,096
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,49,000
|₹1,40,900
|RTO
|₹13,420
|₹11,802
|Insurance
|₹11,110
|₹10,124
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹3,270
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,729
|₹3,570