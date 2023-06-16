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HomeCompare BikesSR 250 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Keeway SR 250 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
SR 250 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandKeewayYamaha
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity223 cc155 cc
Power17 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Keeway SR 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat
Front Tyre View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 Litres10 L
Length
1995 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1325 mm
Height
1070 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm810 mm
Width
760 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
120 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
17 PS @7500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
223 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Oil Cooled 4 Stroke, 2 ValveLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
TelescopicLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,8251,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,0001,69,550
RTO
11,68015,024
Insurance
11,14513,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6284,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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