In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 110 or KTM 390 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 110 or KTM 390 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 110 Price starts at Rs 3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). KLX 110 engine makes power and torque 7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 110 in 1 colour. KTM offers the 390 Adventure in 2 colours. The KLX 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The 390 Adventure mileage is around 27.9 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less