In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less