Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles are now available on Amazon

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles are now available on Amazon

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 07 Oct 2025, 18:39 pm
Both Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles will be available in 40 cities through Amazon, and the manufacturer plans to expand the coverage to 100 cities during the festive season.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced its partnership with Amazon India, and the brand’s bike range will be available on the e-commerce platform. Both Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles will be available in 40 cities through Amazon, and the manufacturer plans to expand the coverage to 100 cities during the festive season.

Jawa Yezdi Bikes Get Additional Offers on Amazon & Flipkart

The Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles were listed on Flipkart in October last year, and the Amazon partnership only expands the online availability even further. The Jawa 350, 42, 42 FJ 350, 42 Bobber, and Perak, along with the Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler, are available on Amazon and Flipkart. The manufacturer says its collaboration with Flipkart delivered a record conversion rate within the first month of listing its motorcycles, encouraging the collaboration with Amazon.

2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance

Buying through the e-commerce giants allows customers to choose from several financial options and explore deals on the Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles. This includes EMI plans and cashbacks on making an online purchase. Amazon Prime customers get a 5 per cent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI co-branded credit cards. Furthermore, Flipkart is offering a 24-month, no-cost EMI, and 5 per cent cashback (up to 4,000) on co-branded credit cards such as Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI credit cards. Additionally, exclusive motorcycle finance and insurance facilities are available on Flipkart.

Jawa-Yezdi says 40 dealers across over 30 cities are now live on Amazon and Flipkart, and more are expected to join in the coming weeks. The brand is presently covering multiple states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Manipur, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

The Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles recently received a price reduction as a result of GST 2.0. The bikes are now taxed at 18 per cent, bringing prices down by a significant margin across the range. The complete Jawa and Yezdi range get engines with displacement under 350 cc. The company also launched the updated Yezdi Roadster recently, which received a price cut of up to 16,500, along with new components, styling, and accessories.

First Published Date: 07 Oct 2025, 18:39 pm IST
TAGS: Jawa Yezdi Yezdi Motorcycles Amazon Flipkart

