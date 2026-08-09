In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 110 Nm @ 3950 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Scrambler 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Scrambler 1200
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|24.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1082.96 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|99.2 PS PS
|90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS