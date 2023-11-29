In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price).
CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm & 110 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours.
Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours.
The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
