Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin vs Triumph Scrambler 1200

In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Steve McQueen Edition
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm90 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
81.455 mm80 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm110 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic, digital transistor-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:111.0:1
Displacement
1082.96 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
92 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95415,34,034
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50013,75,000
RTO
1,27,7201,10,000
Insurance
38,76135,284
Accessories Charges
11,97313,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15032,972

