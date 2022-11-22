In 2026 Honda CB500X or Kawasaki KX 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The KX 250 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
CB500X vs KX 250 Comparison