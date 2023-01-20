HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Cb500x Adv Unlisted From India Website, 2023 Version Incoming?

Honda CB500X ADV unlisted from India website, 2023 version incoming?

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has unlisted the CB500X adventure motorcycle from its BigWing website. Dealerships have also confirmed to HT Auto that the model is no more in stock. It is likely that Honda Two-Wheelers India is making way for the 2023 CB500X, which debuted globally earlier this year and could arrive towards the second quarter of 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2023, 14:58 PM
The Honda CB500X was launched in 2021 and is sold via BigWing dealerships. The outlets are yet to receive fresh stocks (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
The Honda CB500X was launched in 2021 and is sold via BigWing dealerships. The outlets are yet to receive fresh stocks

The Honda CB500X ADV was launched in March 2021 with a steep asking price of 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom). Early-bird customers aside, the model wasn’t exactly a high-volume product and prices were slashed in February last year by 1 lakh to clear existing stocks. With the 2023 edition already out globally, it’s only a matter of time until the model arrives in India once again with comprehensive upgrades for the new model year.

Also Read : Honda CB500X first ride review: Overpriced but capable adventure bike

The 2023 Honda CB500X gets 41 mm Showa USD front forks, a new aluminium swingarm and front alloy wheel and the Pearl Organic Green colour option
The 2023 Honda CB500X gets 41 mm Showa USD front forks, a new aluminium swingarm and front alloy wheel and the Pearl Organic Green colour option

The 2023 Honda CB500X now comes with more premium 41 mm Showa USD forks at the front with 132 mm of travel replacing the telescopic front forks on older models. The rear continues to sport a monoshock, while the bike now uses an aluminium swingarm and front alloy wheel that has helped shed about 1.1 kg over the total weight. The braking hardware also gets an update in the form of the twin 296 mm disc brakes at the front replacing the single 310 mm disc brake seen on the older model. The rear gets a single 240 mm disc. Dual-channel ABS is standard on the motorcycle. The updated CB500X also gets a new Pearl Organic Green colour option.

Power on the 2023 Honda CB500X comes from the same 471 cc parallel-twin engine tuned 46.3 bhp at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The fuel tank capacity remains the same at 17.7 litres while the ground clearance is a decent 180 mm. The kerb weight on the 2023 CB500X stands at 199 kg, which makes it quite manageable.

Power continues to come from the 471 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 46.3 bhp and 43 Nm
Power continues to come from the 471 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 46.3 bhp and 43 Nm

Honda has not disclosed any information yet on when it plans to re-introduce the 2023 CB500X in India. It also needs to be seen if the two-wheeler maker will introduce the model at a lower asking price right from the start this time. More details should be available in the coming days.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2023, 14:58 PM IST
TAGS: 2023 Honda CB500X Honda CB500X Honda
