In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at 99,708 (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less