In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Saathi
|Brand
|Hero
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.