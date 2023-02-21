Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm
|-
|Max Torque
|14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|163 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Multi Plate Wet Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|BS6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹1,24,935
|₹90,408
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,07,490
|₹83,999
|RTO
|₹8,599
|₹1,500
|Insurance
|₹8,846
|₹4,909
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,685
|₹1,943