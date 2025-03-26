In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Okaya EV Faast F2F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2F Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. Faast F2F has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R vs Faast F2F Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Faast f2f
|Brand
|Hero
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.16 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours