In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less