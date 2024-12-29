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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc346 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13.5 L
Length
2097 mm2170 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1395 mm
Height
1082 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg186 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
807 mm810 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Range
559 km
Max Speed
115 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm90 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeWet multiplate (6 plates)
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Diamond TypeSingle downtube, using engine as stressed member
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspensionTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,8161,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,38,726
RTO
11,52011,728
Insurance
13,0508,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5423,413

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