TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the XPulse 200T 4V in the Indian market. The motorcycle was updated cosmetically as well as mechanically. More and more people are upgrading to 200 cc motorcycles because they want that extra oomph from the engine without sacrificing much on fuel efficiency and comfort. Because at the end of the day, they will be using the motorcycle for daily commutes as well. One of the rivals to the XPulse 200T 4V is the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V which is one of the most popular 200 cc motorcycles in the segment. Here is a comparison between the Apache RTR 200 4V and the XPulse 200T 4V. 

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Dec 2022, 12:58 PM
Both motorcycles have a different design language. It is the Apache RTR 200 4V that looks more aggressive.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Looks

The Apache RTR 200 4V has an aggressive design with an angular headlamp, muscular fuel tank, split seat setup, tank shrouds, split grab rails and a raised rear section. The XPulse 200T 4V is much more restrained in terms of looks. It gets a circular headlamp with a small cowl. There is a single-piece seat and grab rail and fork gaiters. However, the colour schemes are quite bright which does make the motorcycle stand out on the road.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Specs

The Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine. It puts out 20.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. These figures are for the Sport mode, in Urban and Rain mode the power output is decreased to 17.06 bhp at 7,800 rpm and peak torque output of 16.51 Nm at 5,750 rpm. 

The XPulse gets a 199.6 cc unit that is air-oil cooled. It produces 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed gearbox but it is the Apache that also gets a slipper clutch.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Features

In terms of features, the Apache RTR 200 4V is ahead. It gets adjustable brake and clutch lever, adjustable suspension, glide through technology, riding modes, race telemetry system, Bluetooth connectivity, crash alert system and LED lighting. The motorcycle is offered with a single-channel ABS as well as a dual-channel ABS.

Also Read : Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched at 1.26 lakh

The XPulse 200T 4V gets all LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charger, single-channel ABS and an adjustable rear suspension. 

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Price

In terms of pricing, the XPulse 200T is priced at 1.36 lakh. The Apache RTR 200 4V is offered in two variants. The single-channel variant cost 1.40 lakh while the dual-channel ABS is priced at 1.44 lakh (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom).

 

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2022, 12:58 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp XPulse 200T 4V TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
