Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched in India: 5 things to know
After teasing for a while, Hero MotoCorp finally launched the XPulse 200T 4V in the Indian market. The launch of the 4V model was imminent considering the XPulse 200 4V which is an off-roader received a good response. On the other hand, the XPulse 200T 4V can be considered a road-going version of the XPulse. The XPulse 200T 4V is priced at ₹1.26 lakh (ex-showroom)Here are five things that one should know about the XPulse 200T 4V.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Cosmetic upgrades
The Xpulse 200T has a neo-retro design. Now, a touch of modernization has been added with additions like a short flyscreen and revised LED position lamps that now sit 20 mm lower. There is a new grab rail for the pillion and fork gaiters have been installed.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Paint schemes
Hero MotoCorp has updated the paint schemes and the graphics of the XPulse 200T. The graphics are now more prominent and there are three paint schemes on offer - Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold.
Hero XPulse200T 4V: Features
In terms of features, the motorcycle comes with a digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, an under-seat USB charger, a gear indicator and a side-stand engine cut-off sensor.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Engine and gearbox
Hero MotoCorp has updated the engine of the XPulse with a four-valve setup now. It now puts out 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and the gear ratios have been revised for better acceleration and for tractability.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Hardware
Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm forks in the front and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear. Braking duties on the motorcycle are done by a 276 mm petal disc in the front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear.