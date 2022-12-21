Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched in India: 5 things to know

After teasing for a while, Hero MotoCorp finally launched the XPulse 200T 4V in the Indian market. The launch of the 4V model was imminent considering the XPulse 200 4V which is an off-roader received a good response. On the other hand, the XPulse 200T 4V can be considered a road-going version of the XPulse. The XPulse 200T 4V is priced at ₹1.26 lakh (ex-showroom)Here are five things that one should know about the XPulse 200T 4V.

Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Cosmetic upgrades

The Xpulse 200T has a neo-retro design. Now, a touch of modernization has been added with additions like a short flyscreen and revised LED position lamps that now sit 20 mm lower. There is a new grab rail for the pillion and fork gaiters have been installed.

Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Paint schemes

The XPulse 200T is offered in new paint schemes and graphics.

Hero MotoCorp has updated the paint schemes and the graphics of the XPulse 200T. The graphics are now more prominent and there are three paint schemes on offer - Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold.

Hero XPulse200T 4V: Features

In terms of features, the motorcycle comes with a digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, an under-seat USB charger, a gear indicator and a side-stand engine cut-off sensor.

Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Engine and gearbox

Hero MotoCorp has updated the engine of the XPulse with a four-valve setup now. It now puts out 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and the gear ratios have been revised for better acceleration and for tractability.

Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Hardware

Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm forks in the front and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear. Braking duties on the motorcycle are done by a 276 mm petal disc in the front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear.

