HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Hero Xpulse 200t 4v Launched In India: 5 Things To Know

Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched in India: 5 things to know

After teasing for a while, Hero MotoCorp finally launched the XPulse 200T 4V in the Indian market. The launch of the 4V model was imminent considering the XPulse 200 4V which is an off-roader received a good response. On the other hand, the XPulse 200T 4V can be considered a road-going version of the XPulse. The XPulse 200T 4V is priced at 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom)Here are five things that one should know about the XPulse 200T 4V.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Dec 2022, 17:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hero XPulse 200T 4V gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the outgoing version.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the outgoing version.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the outgoing version.
Hero XPulse 200T 4V gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the outgoing version.

Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Cosmetic upgrades

The Xpulse 200T has a neo-retro design. Now, a touch of modernization has been added with additions like a short flyscreen and revised LED position lamps that now sit 20 mm lower. There is a new grab rail for the pillion and fork gaiters have been installed.

Also Read : Hero Xpulse 200 2V removed from official website. Xpulse 421 to come soon?

Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Paint schemes

The XPulse 200T is offered in new paint schemes and graphics.
The XPulse 200T is offered in new paint schemes and graphics.
The XPulse 200T is offered in new paint schemes and graphics.
The XPulse 200T is offered in new paint schemes and graphics.

Hero MotoCorp has updated the paint schemes and the graphics of the XPulse 200T. The graphics are now more prominent and there are three paint schemes on offer - Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Xpulse 200t (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200t
199.6 cc
₹94,000 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
M2go X1 (HT Auto photo)
M2go X1
₹94,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Unicorn (HT Auto photo)
Honda Unicorn
162.7 cc
₹94,740 - 1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv300 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv300
₹94,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Komaki Mx3 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Mx3
₹95,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Komaki Se (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Se
₹96,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Hero XPulse200T 4V: Features

In terms of features, the motorcycle comes with a digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, an under-seat USB charger, a gear indicator and a side-stand engine cut-off sensor.

Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Engine and gearbox

Hero MotoCorp has updated the engine of the XPulse with a four-valve setup now. It now puts out 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and the gear ratios have been revised for better acceleration and for tractability.

Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Hardware

Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm forks in the front and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear. Braking duties on the motorcycle are done by a 276 mm petal disc in the front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear.

 

First Published Date: 21 Dec 2022, 17:33 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp XPulse 200T
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Year-ender special: 5 petrol scooters launched in 2022
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city