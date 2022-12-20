HT Auto
Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched at 1.26 lakh

After several spy shots and teasers, Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the XPulse 200T 4V in the Indian market. It starts at 125,726 (ex-showroom), so the prices have been hiked marginally. The motorcycle has been updated cosmetically as well as mechanically. At this price, the XPulse 200T 4V will be competing against the Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Dec 2022, 18:36 PM
The Xpulse 200T is the road-going version of the Xpulse 200 4V which is an off-roader.
In terms of cosmetic upgrades, the XPulse 200T 4V now comes with neo-retro styling and there are more prominent graphics now with new colour schemes which are Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold.

 

The XPulse 200T gets new graphics and paint schemes
The LED headlamp gets a chrome ring around it with a visor. The LED position lamps have been repositioned and lowered by 20 mm. There are also fork gaiters that protect the front forks from dirt accumulation. The grab rail for the pillion is new and the engine head is finished in red.

Also Read : Hero Xpulse 200 2V removed from official website. Xpulse 421 to come soon?

In terms of features, the motorcycle comes with a digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, an under-seat USB charger, a gear indicator and a side-stand engine cut-off sensor.

The engine is now a 200 cc 4 Valve oil-cooled unit that produces 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and the gear ratios have been revised for better acceleration and for tractability. The 4 valve configuration has helped in improving mid-range and top-end power because of which the engine now stays stress-free at higher revs.

Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm forks in the front and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear. Braking duties on the motorcycle are done by a 276 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. At the rear, there is a 130 mm radial tyre and Hero MotoCorp is using petal discs.

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2022, 18:36 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Motocorp Xpulse 200T 4V
