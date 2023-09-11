Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

1.25 - 1.4 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Key Specs
Engine346.0 cc
Mileage38.0 kmpl
Max Speed110 kmph
View all Bullet 350 [2019-2023] specs and features

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Variants & Price

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] price starts at ₹ 1.25 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] comes in 2 variants. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] top variant price is ₹ 1.4 Lakhs.

X Kick Start
1.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
346 cc
X Electric Start
1.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
346 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Specifications and Features

Max Power19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage38.0 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine346.0 cc
Max Speed110 Kmph
View all Bullet 350 [2019-2023] specs and features

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] News

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes re-energising the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India, which has been experiencing an influx of new and updated models and seeing rising demand over the last few years.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs TVS Ronin: Price and specification comparison
11 Sept 2023
The Classic 350 and the Bullet 350 use the same J platform.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle should you get?
6 Sept 2023
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes re-energising the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India, which has been experiencing an influx of new and updated models and seeing rising demand over the last few years.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Jawa 42: Which one to choose
4 Sept 2023
Royal Enfield introduced the new Bullet 350 in India last week which shares the same J platform with other models like Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 vs Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350: Price comparison
3 Sept 2023
The new-generation Royal Enfield Bullet is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in India
New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launch in Europe by end of October
2 Sept 2023
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] related Videos

Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
2 Sept 2023
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 feels like a newly developed motorcycle despite complementing the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review
20 Jan 2023
The Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 is 20-22 kg lighter than the stock bike.
Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test
25 Apr 2022
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle promises to offer improved ride quality and comes with host of new features. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Royal Enfield Classic 350: Road test review
1 Sept 2021
