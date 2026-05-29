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HomeCompare BikesAvenger 220 Street vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger 220 street Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc346 cc
Power19.03 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
Avenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
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Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13.5 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm135 mm
Length
2210 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1395 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg186 kg
Height
1070 mm1120 mm
Width
806 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm153 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,4641,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,1721,38,726
RTO
10,41311,728
Insurance
10,8798,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2553,413

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