Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] comes with 346 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Bullet 350 [2019-2023] starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less