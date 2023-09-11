Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

1.25 - 1.4 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Specs

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] comes with 346 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Bullet 350 [2019-2023] starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Bullet ...Read More

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Specifications and Features

X Electric Start
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
2170 mm
Wheelbase
1395 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Height
1120 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
90 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1
Displacement
346 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
70 mm
Chassis
Single downtube, using engine as stressed member
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Analogue
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
VRLA

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

1.04 - 1.07 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Apache RTR 160 4V Specs
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1 - 1.17 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Xtreme 160R Specs
TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 180

1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Apache RTR 180 Specs
Yamaha FZS-FI V3

Yamaha FZS-FI V3

1.05 - 1.14 Lakhs
Check latest offers
FZS-FI V3 Specs
Hero Xtreme 200S

Hero Xtreme 200S

1 - 1.27 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Xtreme 200S Specs

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] News

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes re-energising the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India, which has been experiencing an influx of new and updated models and seeing rising demand over the last few years.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs TVS Ronin: Price and specification comparison
11 Sept 2023
11 Sept 2023
The Classic 350 and the Bullet 350 use the same J platform.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle should you get?
6 Sept 2023
6 Sept 2023
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes re-energising the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India, which has been experiencing an influx of new and updated models and seeing rising demand over the last few years.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Jawa 42: Which one to choose
4 Sept 2023
4 Sept 2023
Royal Enfield introduced the new Bullet 350 in India last week which shares the same J platform with other models like Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 vs Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350: Price comparison
3 Sept 2023
3 Sept 2023
The new-generation Royal Enfield Bullet is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in India
New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launch in Europe by end of October
2 Sept 2023
2 Sept 2023
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] price starts at ₹ 1.25 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] comes in 2 variants. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] top variant price is ₹ 1.4 Lakhs.

X Kick Start
1.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
346 cc
X Electric Start
1.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
346 cc
Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

1.3 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

2.63 Lakhs
Check latest offers
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW M 1000 R

BMW M 1000 R

33 - 38 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar N150

Bajaj Pulsar N150

1.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Popular Bikes in India 2023

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Hero XF3R

Hero XF3R

1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Benelli 600RR

Benelli 600RR

6.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Benelli TNT 600

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details