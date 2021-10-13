HT Auto
Earth Energy EV Evolve R Specifications

Earth Energy EV Evolve R starting price is Rs. 1,42,000 in India. Earth Energy EV Evolve R is available in 1 variant
Earth Energy EV Evolve R Specs

The price of Evolve R starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Earth Energy EV Evolve R sits in the Electric Bikes, Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Earth Energy EV Evolve R Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Power
16.99 PS
Max Torque
54 Nm
Range
100 km/charge
Starting
Push Button Start
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Mobile Application
Yes
Fast Charging Time
40 Minutes
Gradeability
15 °
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection
Fast Charging
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
115 Ah
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

News

Earth Energy EV has received orders for more than 37,000 units from its distributors across 10 Indian states.
Distributor demand rockets for this EV maker
13 Oct 2021
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Honda sold 338,310 units (domestic + exports) last month, registering a decline of 23.74%, as against 443,643 units sold during July 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India sales witness sharp fall of 24% in July
1 Aug 2023
View all
 

Earth Energy EV Evolve R Variants & Price List

Earth Energy EV Evolve R price starts at ₹ 1.42 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.42 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Earth Energy EV Evolve R comes in 1 variants. Earth Energy EV Evolve R top variant price is ₹ 1.42 Lakhs.

STD
1.42 Lakhs*
16.99 PS
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

