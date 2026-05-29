In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|38.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|346 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS