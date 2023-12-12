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HomeCompare Bikes W175 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Kawasaki W175 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
W175 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS w175 Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandKawasakiRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity177 cc346 cc
Power13 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki W175 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Seat
Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13.5 L
Length
2005 mm2170 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1395 mm
Height
1050 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg186 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm800 mm
Width
805 mm810 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
480 km
Max Speed
110 kmph
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm90 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
177 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multiplate (6 plates)
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
65.5 mm70 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle Frame, SteelSingle downtube, using engine as stressed member
Rear Suspension
"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"Twin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Front Suspension
30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mmTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
Halogen BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6301,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,0001,38,726
RTO
9,04011,728
Insurance
10,5908,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8503,413

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