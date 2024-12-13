Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales

Hero MotoCorp has silently pulled the plug on the XPulse 200T and Xtreme 200S 4V motorcycles in its lineup. Both bikes have been delisted from the company's website. The XPulse 200T and Xtreme 200S were based on the XPulse platform but while the off-roader was an instant success, the latter two couldn't garner the same response and were struggling with volumes. It's noteworthy to mention that the Xtreme 200S 4V was updated last year to a four-valve motor among other upgrades.

Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V Discontinued

The Hero XPulse 200T was the more road-biased motorcycle equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, a low-travel suspension, and more street mannerisms. The Xtreme 200S was a sports commuter complete with a full fairing and comfortable ergonomics. Both bikes used the same 199.6 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The XPulse 200T was priced at ₹1.40 lakh, while the full-faired Xtreme 200T was priced at ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom) before being discontinued.

The Hero Xtreme 200S 4V arrived last year with the upgraded two-valve motor among other changes

The move also comes with Hero MotoCorp showcasing the new XPulse 210 at EICMA earlier this year. The new Hero XPulse 210 is expected to replace the existing model and packs more power and performance, while also receiving upgrades in the form of styling, equipment, and features. The arrival of the XPulse 210 would make the 200 cc platform redundant and Hero would want to phase out the existing models before bringing the new-gen XPulse to the market.

Hero XPulse 210 To Arrive In 2025

Notably, the Hero XPulse 210 uses the same engine as the Karizma XMR, which leaves little room for an Xtreme 210S to join the lineup. It's also dicey that the XPulse 200T would return with the 210 cc engine once the new XPulse arrives next year.

Hero is yet to confirm a timeline for the launch of the new-gen XPulse 210 and we expect the model to arrive in the first half of the year. The new XPulse 210 promises to overcome several shortcomings of the current generation version. Apart from the XPulse 210, Hero also has the Xtreme 250R, Karizma XMR 250, and more offerings planned for launch in 2025.

