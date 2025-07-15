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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 4V vs FZ-X

Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 4v Fz-x
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage36 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc149 cc
Power19.16 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L10 L
Length
2255 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
270 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1427 mm1330 mm
Height
1380 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
161 kg139 kg
Saddle Height
891 mm810 mm
Width
862 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-120/80-18Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubed-
Range
520 km-
Max Speed
135 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
19.16 PS @ 8000 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet, Multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm57.3 mm
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular Swingarm With 10 Step Preload Adjustable Mono Shock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Cartridge Type ( Dia 37 mm ) With Adjustable Compression & Rebound DampingTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Features
Riding Modes
Road,Off-Road,Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
YesDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
New Switchgear, 3 Modes ABSYamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF Battery-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6771,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,0471,19,194
RTO
11,50411,036
Insurance
12,1269,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5182,996

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
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Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the German market.
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Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK with off-road-focused hardware and adventure-ready features.
Hero MotoCorp launches XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK
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The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
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28 Mar 2025
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