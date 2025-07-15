In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs FZ-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 4v
|Fz-x
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36 kmpl
|55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|19.16 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS